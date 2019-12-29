Death Toll Rises To 29 In Chile Anti-government Protests

At least one more death has been reported in the fresh wave of protests Chile taking the death toll to 29 according to the National Institute of Human Rights (NHRI). The fresh wave of protests in Chile is seen as the most severe outbreak of social unrest that has gripped the nation and crippled the economy. The anti-government protesters are opposing President Sebastian Pinera's right-wing government since October and are demanding his resignation. Thousands of protesters clashed with police on Friday in Santiago in a fresh round of anti-government demonstrations that erupted more than two months ago in Chile.

READ: Chilean President Signs Decree On Holding Referendum To Amend Constitution

Movie theatre burnt down

The protesters burnt down an independent movie theatre on Friday in which police fired tear gas and fired water cannons at protesters in Santiago. The fire erupted at the Alameda Cultural Center that started shortly after the clashes nearby and a fresh wave of protests continued that has rocked the city since October. The anti-government protestors made way for the firefighters to fight the blazes at the building. Recently, Chile's human rights watchdog urged for an investigation into the death of a man during anti-government protests. The death happened during a rally in Plaza Italia, which is the epicenter of protest.

READ: Death Toll In Chile Protests Since October Rises To 27

President signs a decree

Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile signed a decree on December 27 on holding a referendum regarding the proposed amendment of the country's constitution on April 26, 2020. He incorporated the agreement with the opposition amid ongoing anti-government protests. The President addressed a press conference in which he said that the decree he has signed invites all the citizens to participate in the vote on the constitution that is set to occur on April 26.The mandate was signed in the presence of journalists and specifies that the citizens should vote whether they want a new constitution and which body should frame the new constitution. It might partially include the current lawmakers or be fully organized by new ones through a vote in October 2020. Another referendum is expected to take place after the text will be developed.

READ: Movie Theater Burns As Chile Police Clash With Protesters

READ: Chile: Helicopters Douse Fire That Destroyed 200 Homes In Valparaiso