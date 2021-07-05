Death Toll Rises To 50 In Philippine Military Plane Crash

Fifty people including three civilians were killed in the Philippines military plane crash. Among the deceased were 47 on duty military soldiers. The C-130 aircraft carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on July 4. According to Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo, as many as fifty people were found to be dead after the Philippines Security Forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes.

Fifty people, including 47 military personnel and three civilians, died when the plane "skidded" and burst into flames in a village, said Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo.

The crash



The Hercules C-130 aircraft crashed after missing the runway, AP reported. Talking about the incident, Sobejana said that at least 40 people on board were rescued. In Mindanao, the plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo, CNN Philippines reported, citing Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana.

“The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed,” Sobejana said.

Around three people were killed on the ground as a result of the crash. The photos from the site which were released by the Joint Task Force-Sulu showed vivid images of the damaged tail and the smoking wreckage of the fuselage's back section laying in a coconut grove. Arevalo also informed that the team is looking for any pieces of evidence that would shed light on particular data deemed necessary to determine the technicalities before the incident.

The Philippines government forces have been battling Islamist Militants under the leadership of Abu Sayyaf in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. While addressing the media earlier, Sobejana called the incident “unfortunate” and added that at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest. In similar incidents, a Philippines Air Force C-130 crash in 1993 had killed 30 people. Secondly, around 11 people died in a 2008 crash of the civilian variant of the Lockheed plane flown by the Philippines Air Force, the Aviation Safety Network says. However, the country's worst plane crash was that of an Air Philippines Boeing 737 in 2000, which killed 131 people.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)