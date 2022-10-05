Decade-long Indian Dream Of Hindu Temple In Dubai Fulfilled; Open For Devotees From Today

Ahead of the Dussehra celebration, a Hindu temple in the Jebel Ali area was inaugurated by UAE's Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Tuesday. The temple foundation which laid its foundation in February 2020, is officially opened to the public on October 5, Wednesday. The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE. "UAE's Minister of Tolerance HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan today inaugurated Dubai's stunning and new Hindu Mandir," tweeted UAE resident Hasan Sajwani.

According to a report by Gulf News, the temple has ornate pillars, Arabic and Hindu geometric designs on the facade, and bells on the ceiling. The temple already had its partial opening on September 1 this year and allowed the entry of people of all faiths to view the 16 deities' other interior works. Most of the deities are installed in the main prayer hall with a large 3D-printed pink lotus unfurling across the central dome.

How to get a glimpse of the temple?

The temple management activated the QR-code-based appointment booking system via its website on its soft opening. The temple authority said it has allowed entry of devotees only through QR-coded appointments in order to manage the crowd to ensure social distancing. According to the official temple website, Dubai's new Hindu temple will be open from 6:30 am to 8 pm. Furthermore, it said those who have booked their appointments for October 5, they will be allowed entry without being subject to the hourly number restrictions which are currently in place. However, on other days, the temple will entertain the entry application of 1,000-1,200 devotees.

Meanwhile, India expressed gratitude to the government and Sanjay Sudhir, who is an Indian ambassador to UAE, said the holy place will serve the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in the country. "It is welcome news for the Indian community that The Hindu Temple is being inaugurated today in Dubai. It will serve the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in " The new temple is located adjoining the Gurudwara which was opened in 2012," he said.

Image: Twitter/@HSajwanization