'Decision On Nord Stream 1 Turbine Difficult But Right': Canada Dy PM Defends Move

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has asserted that Ottawa's decision to allow Siemens Energy to deliver Nord Stream pipeline's turbine to Germany was "difficult but the right thing to do," CBC News reported.

Speaking to reporters in a teleconference after G20 finance ministers in Bali, Freeland stated that Canada understands Ukraine's concerns regarding the decision. Notably, Ukraine has expressed displeasure over the decision taken by Canada regarding the return of the Nord Stream turbine to Germany.

Chrystia Freeland stated that Germany had told Canada that Berlin's ability to support Ukraine "could be at risk". She also highlighted the public support given by the US to Canada in its decision regarding turbines. Notably, Canada has granted a "time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens" to return the repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany.

Canadian Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, in a statement had stated that Ottawa has taken the decision to support Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia's energy giant Gazprom in June reduced the supply of gas by 60% from Nord Stream 1 pipeline citing "technical problems" related to the turbine.

Canada 'determined' to support Ukraine: Chrystia Freeland

Speaking to reporters in a teleconference, Freeland asserted that Canada has been "determined and united" in supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, as per the CBC News report. Chrystia Freeland stated that Canada has allocated $3.4 billion (2,71,89,46,00,000) in total for providing military and financial support to Ukraine.

Canada's Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland highlighted that Canada has been working to support Ukraine and oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chrystia Freeland called on G7 members and the transatlantic alliance to make a united effort to support Ukraine. Earlier on July 13, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had called the decision to return the turbine "difficult" but necessary for supporting Germany.

Ukrainians will 'never accept' Canada's decision regarding turbine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on 17th July. During the telephonic conversation, Zelenskyy expressed his displeasure with Canada's decision to return the Nord Stream turbine. In the phone call, Zelenskyy affirmed that the Ukrainians would "never accept" Canada's decision to grant an exemption from sanctions imposed on Russia, according to the statement released by Ukraine's President's office.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Trudeau for providing defence support to Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. He accused Russia of "deliberately blackmailing" with gas and provoking violations of sanctions. Earlier on July 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chastised Canada's decision to return Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany and described it as an "absolutely unacceptable exception" to sanctions imposed against Russia.

Spoke to @JustinTrudeau. Thanked for the continued powerful defense support. Reiterated that the international position on sanctions must be principled. After the terrorist attacks in Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Chasiv Yar, etc. the pressure must be increased, not decreased. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 17, 2022

Image: AP