Declaring End Of Korean War Would Help In Fixing Relationships: South Korean Minister

On Wednesday, South Korean unification minister Lee In-young said that a proclamation declaring the end of the Korean War would be a significant step towards restoring peace and security in the region. Speaking at a press conference at Seoul's Incheon International Airport ahead of his departure for Germany, Belgium and Sweden, the minister said that Seoul's position has always been consistent that declaring an end to the war is the first step towards peace and might be a significant step toward denuclearisation, reported Sputnik citing Yonhap News Agency. Lee also stated that the South would be willing to join in negotiations with the North to evaluate the two sides' relationship as well as denuclearisation and cross-border concerns. The minister also emphasised the significance of both sides coming out for talks as soon as possible, and added that declaring to end the Korean War will have no immediate economic, military, or political consequences.

Lee further claimed that making an end-of-war declaration could prove to be a very significant step that would help South and North Korea, the United States and North Korea, and even other relevant countries to lay out their intentions for war and hostility, build mutual trust, and motivate them to move toward peace and cooperation. On September 25, Pyongyang announced that it was willing to declare the war with Seoul over, reopen the Inter-Korean Liaison Office, and host a leaders' summit if bilateral relations were characterised by respect and fairness. Kim Yo Jong, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un's sister, suggested that an inter-Korean summit might be considered if mutual respect is established. She feels that the best way to establish a seamless understanding between North and South Korea is by retaining impartiality and mutual respect, reported NHK World.

South Korean President calls for ceasefire declaration

It is worth mentioning here that while speaking at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his calls for a ceasefire declaration. Moon Jae-in claimed that this measure might help in achieving denuclearisation and peace on the Korean Peninsula. However, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song slammed the South Korean Prime Minister's call, calling it "premature" unless they do not change US policies, according to CNN. Song said that the US conducts military exercises in South Korea on a regular basis. Notably, both South and North Korea signed an Armistice Agreement in 1953, bringing the three-year conflict to a close. However, because the Korean War concluded without a peace treaty, the peninsula technically remains at war.

Image: AP