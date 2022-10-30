'Deeply Shocked': S Jaishankar Expresses Grief Over Stampede Tragedy In South Korea

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, October 30 expressed his grief over the Seoul stampede tragedy in South Korea wherein at least 151 people died and several were injured. The incident took place when a mass of people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul was trapped and crushed as a crowd surged into a narrow alley.

Taking to his Twitter handle, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he is "deeply shocked" at the loss of lives due to the stampede that occurred on Saturday in South Korea's national capital. "Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

World leaders express grief over Seoul stampede

Taking to their Twitter platforms, several world leaders expressed their condolences on the tragedy at the South Korean Halloween event. UK PM Rishi Sunak called the incident "horrific news", saying "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

Taking to his Twitter, US President Joe Biden said, "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured." Australian PM Anthony Albanese also expressed his condolences.

Japenese PM Fumio Kishida also took to his Twitter and said, "I am deeply shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with a promising future, in the tragic accident that occurred in Itaewon, Seoul. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Seoul stampede

The death toll in the horrific Seoul stampede tragedy at South Korea's Halloween event has climbed to 151. During a briefing, the Head of the Fire Department, Choi Seong-beom stated that 151 people died including 19 foreigners in the Saturday stampede incident, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Choi further said that bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them, adding that most of the dead and injured are in their 20s, the report further read.

According to some local media earlier, the crush happened after many people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visit there. According to the Associated Press, one survivor of the Seoul stampede said that many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were being pushed by others. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the stampede in the capital's leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night, AP reported.