Deer Found Dead In Thailand After Swallowing 7kg Of Plastic Bags

A deer that was reportedly found dead in Thailand after swallowing 7kg of plastic bags and other trash has raised the alarm on waste littering in the country's waters and forests. The officials reportedly said that the 10-year-old deer was found dead in a national park in Nan province, around 630 kilometres north of capital Bangkok. According to international media reports, the Southeast Asian country is one of the world's largest consumers of plastic with Thailand using up to 3,000 single-use plastic bags each year. The bags found inside the stomach of the deer reportedly contained coffee grounds, instant noodle packaging, garbage bags, towels and also underwear.

Kriangsak Thanompun, director of the protected region in the Khun Sathan National Park said, “An autopsy discovered plastic bags in the stomach, which is one of the causes of his death". He further calls the loss of the deer as “another tragedy”. He also said, "It shows we have to take the incident seriously and reduce single-use plastic”. Calling for "nature-friendly products" to be used instead.

Turtle found with 104 pieces of plastic in its stomach

In many such cases, marine animals like turtles and dugongs have died. A few months back a baby turtle that washed up on a beach in Boca Raton, Florida, died soon after it was discovered by the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. According to reports, 104 pieces of plastic were found in its stomach. The Nature Centre deduced that the turtle has ingested the plastic while swimming in the ocean. The baby turtle was operated and examined by Emily Mirowski, a sea turtle rehabilitation assistant at the centre before it died. Mirowski reportedly said that after the turtle died, she had dissected it and found 104 pieces of plastic, ranging from bottle caps to balloons. She further explained that usually, baby turtles consume plastic, that gets stuck in their belly making them think that they are full. As a result, they don't eat and don't receive the nutrition they need.

(With PTI inputs)

