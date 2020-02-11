Defense Department Proposes Cutting Funds To Stars And Stripes In 2021 Budget

According to an international media report, the US Department of Defence has proposed a cut to funding for the military's editorially independent newspaper, Stars and stripes as part of its $705.4 billion budget request submitted on February 11 to Congress. The proposed elimination of funds to the editorially independent news organisation, that is partially funded by the Pentagon were a product of the recent defense-wide review ordered by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to Pentagon’s acting comptroller, Elaine McCusker. The review was directed to find funding that could be moved from non-military applications into warfighting coffers. The lack of funding to support the Stripes mission around the world will naturally reduce the ability of the Stripes staff to gather, produce, and deliver the content needed and desired by the military community.

Pentagon officials declined for further comments

Ernie Gates, Stars and Stripes’ ombudsman defended the mission of the media organisation on Twitter. Gates wrote, "Stars and Stripes' mission is not to communicate the DOD or command message, but to be an independent, First Amendment publication that serves the troops especially deployed troops". It was not clear on Monday that how much money the Pentagon proposed cutting from Stars and Stripes. McCusker did not provide any further details and on the other hand, Pentagon officials declined to comment or did not take interest for comment, according to the reports.

According to the reports, the Pentagon officials first informed the Stars and Stripes’ leadership of the proposed budget cuts to the news organization on Monday morning. Stars and Stripes’ publisher, Max Lederer, said that Pentagon officials told him that budget cut would eliminate operating and maintenance funds for Stars and Stripes which amounts to about $7 million and about 35 percent of Stripes’ annual expenses. Lederer added that loss in funds would reduce the organisation's reporting abilities. He said that the US soldiers sacrifice every day for the safety of the nation and deserve objective and balanced unique content produced by the editorially independent newspaper.

