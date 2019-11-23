French Defense Minister Florence Parly Criticized US For 'unanswered' Attacks On Iran

France’s defense minister Florence Parly said on November 23, that the United States has been threatening the Persian Gulf for the past few months. She described the threats as “unanswered” attacks, at the same time warning that the US interference and influence has is losing its power in the oil-rich region.

Florence Parly in her statement said that France strongly disapproved both, U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with the other world nations which caused the imposition of sanctions and the breaking away of Tehran from the deal’s enrichment, stockpile and centrifuge limits. She said that France would continue its engagement with Iran. In her speech at the summit organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies , that “We’ve seen deliberate, gradual U.S. disengagement”.

She further added, “It had been in the cards for a while but it became clear when fighter jets remained on the tarmac in 2013 after the Syrian chemical attacks or later, after the downing of a U.S. UAV and the bombing Saudi oil facilities” and “With the cornerstone moving, the edifice has started shaking”.

Parly reflected on the series of attack in the oil-rich region

She reflected that in the oil-rich region there has been a series of attacks both from the US and Iran. Initially, there were attacks in the region where mining of oil tankers takes place near the Strait of Hormuz. Later, Iran bombarded US drones and capture the tanks. In the month of September, there was a drone-and-cruise-missile attack on the oil fields of Suadi Arabia which reduced the oil production to half and the impact was seen on the energy markets.

Parly said, “When the mining of ships went unanswered, a drone got shot (down). When that, in turn, went unanswered, major oil facilities were bombed,`She further added “this is dangerous, even for those who think they gain. Because bold is never far from daring and daring never far from reckless”.

