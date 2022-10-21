DefExpo2022: Lankan Delegation Attends Defence Expo As India Seeks To Boost Exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo2022 on 19 October in Gujarat. The expo was held in Gandhinagar.

A three-member delegation from Sri Lanka, led by Sri Lanka's State Minister of Defence Hon’ble Premitha Bandara Tennakoo attended the defence expo. Whilst speaking at DefExpo2022, the Sri Lankan Minister hailed the defence partnership between India and Sri Lanka, as per a press release by the high commission of India in Colombo.

India and Sri Lanka recently got into a diplomatic tussle as Sri Lanka, despite taking generous amounts of financial assistance from India, during its ongoing economic collapse, allowed a Chinese spy ship to dock at the Hambantota port. New Delhi had conveyed India's concerns about the spy ship to Colombo, yet, Colombo allowed China to dock the spy ship. According to reports from the Wall Street Journal, the ship had the capability to monitor the Indian military's communication channel. Since that incident, India-SriLanka ties suffered a setback.

Sri Lanka's navy has also on numerous instances kidnapped Indian fishermen, ultimately forcing New Delhi to negotiate with Colombo so that those fishermen can get back to their homeland. The DexExpo2022 is a part of Indian PM Modi's effort to create a resilient defence industrial base in India so that India does not have to rely on foreign nations for arms and ammunition that can be manufactured domestically. India also intends to export defence equipment that is being manufactured in India. Speaking at the DefExpo2022, the Indian Defence Minister said, “Before 2014, we used to achieve (defence) exports of Rs 900-1,300 crore, whereas during the fiscal year 2021-2022 India's defence exports touched Rs 13,000 crore."

As per the department of defence production, India exports defence equipment to many countries including Sri Lanka. The other countries to which India exports defence equipment are - Russia, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, France, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Israel, Bhutan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Philippines, Poland, Spain and Chile.

"Self-reliance and indigenisation in defence is important for both strategic and economic reasons and has, therefore, been an important guiding principle for the government. Government considers that the industrial and technological development in the sector has made it possible to achieve this objective by harnessing the potential of Indian industry along with the technological capabilities developed by academic and research institutions. Though India has made rapid strides in defence technology and industrial base in the recent past, it is yet to cover significant ground in terms of new products development and scale of production," reads the strategy for defence exports published by the Government of India.