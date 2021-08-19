Defiant Afghans Parade 100m-long Afghanistan Flag On Kabul Roads Against Taliban On I-Day

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, scores of citizens of the war-ravaged State took to streets marching with a 100-metre long national flag protesting against the Taliban takeover. Marking the protest against the self-imposed rule of the hardline Islamist group, Afghans seem to strive for independence, sovereignty and freedom in its true sense.

Women and children gathered on the main roads of Kabul and have been chanting 'Long Live Afghanistan' and 'National Flag Is Our Identity'. These sentiments come to the fore after the Taliban officially declared Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' on the country's 102nd Independence Day.

In the recent turn of events, instead of fleeing and evacuating their native land, hundreds of women and children came forward to fight for their basic and moral rights. Women and childrens' defiance against the Taliban in Kabul comes on its streets after the Taliban's covering ads, billboards with women sporting Western clothes in black paint, while men in jeans and T-shirts rushed to change into traditional tunics. The roadshow protest with Afghanistan's flag highlights the dire need and hunger in people to fight against the hardline Taliban and fight for aspects the country reformed in the past 20 years.

In the name of establishing an 'inclusive government' however, the Taliban has thrown human rights and caution to the wind and has begun a hostile takeover of Afghanistan, cruising any form of resistance. Concerns have been raised on the safety and security of the minorities and the rights of women in the Taliban-ruled nation. The group has already commenced door-to-door searches in Kabul and seized security agencies' weapons and crucial biometric devices.

Taliban Declares Afghanistan as 'Islamic Emirate'

Meanwhile, on August 19, the first independence day of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the militants named the war-torn country an "Islamic Emirate." After ruling the country with an "iron fist" from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban has changed its name to the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan." "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from British control," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter on Thursday.

