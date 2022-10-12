Defiant 'Tehran Youth' Up The Ante; Call To Overthrow Iran Govt Post Mahsa Amini's Death

An activist group named 'Tehran Youth' has called for protests across Iran to overthrow the regime. The protests began after Mahsa Amini's death. Amini was taken into custody by Iran's morality police for not wearing hijab 'properly'. The law which mandates all Iranian women to wear hijabs to conceal their hair, was introduced in 1983, four years after the Islamic revolution in Iran.

The protests against the regime have entered their fourth week. According to Iran Human Rights, an Oslo-based human rights group, more than 108 people have died protesting against the regime. 'Tehran Youth' have called for protests across Iran in response to the violent crackdown carried out by the regime to suppress the protests in Sanandaj, as per a report from Arab News. Sanandaj is the capital of Kurdistan province, which is the province Amini originally hailed from.

Iran govt cracks down but protesters undaunted

Protests were suppressed violently in other cities as well. In the city of Zahedan, situated in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, 93 people lost their lives whilst protesting against the regime, as per assessments by the Iran Human Rights. The protests in Zahedan began after reports of a teenage girl's rape by a police commander came into light. The protests against the regime have been nationwide and the deaths are not limited to one province either.

Iran Human Rights claims that 14 people have died in Kurdistan province, 28 in Mazandaran province, 12 in both Gilan and West Azerbaijan, and 11 in Tehran province. Several children have been arrested as well for protesting in schools. Iran has witnessed protests against the regime earlier as well. 2019-2020 witnessed widespread protests in Iran due to a 50% to 200% hike in fuel prices.

The 2019-2020 protests were the most widespread and violent protests against Iran's regime, as per reports. The Iranian regime shutdown the internet to suppress the protests and cracked-down violently. The regime has reportedly adopted a similar technique this time as well. Income per head has been stagnant in Iran since 2012. The Iranian regime's primary source of revenue is oil. Iran's efforts to get the US back into the nuclear deal have stalled as well.