'Definitely Reviving': China's Citizens Post Pictures As Normalcy Returns After COVID-19

Rest of the World News

People in China have started posting pictures on social media showing that the “life is now back on track” after being under lockdown for nearly two months.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

After being under strict isolation for nearly two months in the wake of an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, people in China have started posting pictures on social media showing that the “life is now back on track”. In the COVID-19 hit mainland, people have started going out for running, shopping and in letting go of social distancing that people had to practice to protect themselves from contracting the fatal virus. 

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 11,406 lives worldwide as of March 21. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 180 countries and has infected at least 276,179 people. Out of the total infections, 91,952 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling. 

Read - China, On Virus PR Offensive, Sends Masks And Experts Abroad

‘Definitely reviving’

The people from China posted “positive vibes” from the country proving that life is “definitely reviving”. According to reports, workers are gradually returning to their jobs and Hubei residents who were stranded in other parts of the country are going home after travel restrictions were eased for the first time in two months. China's health commission said that the peak in coronavirus epidemic in the country has passed and authorities have allowed some industries to resume production in two cities of Hubei province. 

Read -  China Tells Mike Pompeo To 'stop Lying Through Your Teeth' Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Read - Trump Says 'very Good' Relation With China But Unfortunate That Coronavirus Began There

Read - US: Mike Pompeo Asks China To Make Details Of Coronavirus 'available To The World'

First Published:
