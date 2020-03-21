'Definitely Reviving': China's Citizens Post Pictures As Normalcy Returns After COVID-19

After being under strict isolation for nearly two months in the wake of an unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, people in China have started posting pictures on social media showing that the “life is now back on track”. In the COVID-19 hit mainland, people have started going out for running, shopping and in letting go of social distancing that people had to practice to protect themselves from contracting the fatal virus.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 11,406 lives worldwide as of March 21. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 180 countries and has infected at least 276,179 people. Out of the total infections, 91,952 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

Read - China, On Virus PR Offensive, Sends Masks And Experts Abroad

‘Definitely reviving’

The people from China posted “positive vibes” from the country proving that life is “definitely reviving”. According to reports, workers are gradually returning to their jobs and Hubei residents who were stranded in other parts of the country are going home after travel restrictions were eased for the first time in two months. China's health commission said that the peak in coronavirus epidemic in the country has passed and authorities have allowed some industries to resume production in two cities of Hubei province.

Life in China (or at least in Beijing) is definitely reviving. I decided to do my food shopping today around the evening rush hour to see how busy things were. The picture on the left is in Gulou and on the right near Sanlitun. I’d say that with a few exceptions things are... pic.twitter.com/NfIKKMT6W9 — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) March 16, 2020

I am a Chinese primary school student. I want to say this: the 🦠is not from China. Now China has beaten the virus. I'm in a small city in northeast China. We have done enough protection. This includes wearing a mask when outdoors and disinfecting frequently. We're safe here.😌 pic.twitter.com/dwc8Pn2twL — 💕Angel💕🧚‍♀️ (@Angel201106) March 17, 2020

Read - China Tells Mike Pompeo To 'stop Lying Through Your Teeth' Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Life in China right now! People out and about. Workers giving out pick-me-ups. Public messages. At the park to get outdoors (quarantine over, but masks are still worn to and from!). Starbucks maintaining distance and checking temperatures. #COVID19 #coronavirus #PositiveVibes pic.twitter.com/8VQ0VPB38O — This Is Awesome science (@TIAscience) March 17, 2020

Beautiful day for a run at my housing complex. Sky is blue, sun yellow and the flowers are blooming



Best air I can remember for running in China - often I balance benefits of pollution from running outdoors



No more pic.twitter.com/pA5qWeBsdA — Shaun Rein, Founder of CMR (@shaunrein) March 20, 2020

#China has passed peak of #COVID19. All temporary hospitals in #Wuhan closed, life is back on track. Salute to these brave people. Now, we’re reciprocally sending medical experts, materials & sharing experience to others since you helped us a lot when we suffered then. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/D0XA7ErlF1 — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) March 12, 2020

Read - Trump Says 'very Good' Relation With China But Unfortunate That Coronavirus Began There

Read - US: Mike Pompeo Asks China To Make Details Of Coronavirus 'available To The World'