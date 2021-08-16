A video has surfaced where Afghan national Zara is talking to the press about the situation in the country. In the video, Zara breaks down over the current situation in her country. She says,"...Never felt so helpless, disappointed, and hopeless ... All our 20-year achievements have just been washed away in days...". Another Afghan National, Jawed said, “I wanted to serve my country after completing my studies...The Taliban are kind of allied with Pak & we're in India, not safe to go back. But if we stay here, the Indian govt will not grant us visas. We have become like a leaf, being pushed wherever the wind is”

Citizens appear to have lost all hope once the Taliban took control of Kabul, the country's capital. President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has handed over control to a transitional government led by Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. To avoid bloodshed, the President then fled from the Presidential Palace. Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada are employing their soldiers to evacuate their citizens. Due to reports of shooting at Kabul's international airport, the US Embassy in Kabul has halted all operations and has advised Americans to seek shelter. The American flag has been lowered down and the US Embassy has been evacuated. Diplomats have been heading to the airport to assist with the evacuation.

Taliban spokespersons putting out tweets with announcements

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, has been putting out tweets. His latest tweet said, “The Islamic Emirate has ordered its Mujahideen and once again instructs them that no one is allowed to enter anyone's house without permission. Life, property and honour of none shall be harmed but must be protected by the Mujahedeen.” The Official Twitter Account of the Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid put out a tweet that translated to,

“We assure all embassies, diplomatic missions, institutions and residences of foreign nationals in Kabul that no danger is posed to them. All should be in Kabul with full confidence. The forces of the Islamic Emirate are tasked with maintaining security in Kabul and other cities of the country.“

US military takes over Afghanistan airspace; chaotic exodus seen in motion

The US military has assumed control of Afghanistan's airspace as it tries to organise a chaotic evacuation from Kabul's airport following the Taliban's invasion. Thousands of locals have fled to the airport, as seen in several videos posted on the internet and social media. The majority of Kabul residents have taken refuge in their homes. Taliban fighters have been stationed at strategic intersections.

