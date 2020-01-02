Delhi Man Sets His Bike On Fire After Being Fined By Traffic Police

In an incident that took place in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, a man set his motorcycle on fire after he was fined by a traffic police constable. A 20-year-old man named Vikas set his two-wheeler on fire after he was fined by the traffic police in South Delhi. Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, committed the act after police fined him for riding without a helmet, and seized his vehicle. According to Delhi police, Vikas was arrested after the incident.

Read: Sonbhadra Clash: 5 Cops Held Responsible For Laxity, Asked To Deposit 30 Days' Salary As Fine

Since the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act were passed by the Parliament in August 2019, many people have been fined hefty amounts for not following traffic rules. The Motor Vehicle Act enhanced penalties for driving errors and new penalties were also introduced in the bill. Some of the new penalties in the bill required offenders to serve up to 1 year of imprisonment for their first offence and up to 2 years for their second offence.

Read: Priyanka Vadra's Scooty Driver In Lucknow Fined Rs. 6300 For 'no Helmet', Rash Driving

Hefty traffic fines

In another incident, a man named Rakesh set his motorcycle on fire after he was fined more than Rs 11,000 for three violations. Reportedly, Rakesh was drunk driving, riding without a helmet and not carrying proper documentation. Rakesh was a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave and set his bike on fire in Delhi's Sheikh Sarai area. The incident took place in September 2019, days after the new amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act came into effect.

Read: MDFA Suspends Mumbai City FC U-18 Team, Slaps Heavy Fine For Assault On Match Official

In Gurugram, a truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 59,000 for multiple traffic rules violation. The truck driver was fined for driving without a driving licence, without vehicle registration and disobeying traffic signal. Similarly, a bike rider was fined Rs 23,000 for riding without proper documentation. An auto driver was issued a challan of Rs 32,500 for various traffic offences.

Read: Formula One: Ferrari Fined 50,000 Euros For Fuel Irregularity On Charles Leclerc's Car