Delta Airlines Fined With $50,000 For Ordering Muslim Passengers To Get Off

Delta Airlines was reportedly fined $50,000 by the United States Department of Transportation on January 24 on allegations for ordering Muslim passengers off planes even after the airline's own security officials cleared them to travel. According to international media reports, the department said that it had found the airlines engaged in discriminatory conduct. They further added that the airlines had also violated anti-discrimination laws when it reportedly removed the three passengers.

In one of the reported cases that took place back in July 2016 in Paris, a passenger told a flight attendant that a couple made her nervous as the woman was wearing a headscarf and the man inserted something in his phone. The flight attendant also reportedly said that when she walked by she saw the man writing 'Allah' several times while on his phone. However, the couple was returning home and there were 'no red flags' reported, but the captains still refused to let them re-board the plane.

In another case which reportedly occurred five days later in Amsterdam where passengers and flight attendants complained about him and the captain prepared the plane for departure but then later returned to the gate and had him removed and his seat searched. The department said that the captain had not followed Delta's security protocol and the removal of the passenger after being cleared was discriminatory.

Delta employees vs Land's End

In another case, the workers of Delta have filed a class-action lawsuit against the clothing manufacturer who provides them uniforms. Approximately 525 of employees reportedly filed a lawsuit against the clothing manufacturer who provides them uniforms as they believe that it made them sick. According to reports, a lawsuit was filed at US District Court in Wisconsin on December 31 on behalf of 525 Delta employees. The lawsuit reportedly said that uniforms provided by Land's End to 64,000 Delta employees led to severe respiratory illnesses, sinus issues, rashes, boils, blisters, hair loss, hives, headaches, fatigue, nosebleeds, and anxiety, among other health issues.

