Delta Variant Responsible For Nearly 90% Of Coronavirus Cases In Moscow, Says Mayor

Moscow reported its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections on June 18. The Russian capital reported 9,056 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Russian news agency TASS. A new coronavirus strain detected in Moscow, the ‘Delta’ variant, has been found in almost 90 per cent of new cases and it has a high transmission rate, Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on June 18.

According to the data, 89.3 per cent of the sick people are infected with Delta variant coronavirus in Moscow, news agency TASS quoted Sobyanin as saying on state television. Sobyanin said that about 600 beds for coronavirus patients had been filled in the Russian capital in a span of two days. Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin extended restrictions in the capital to curb the spread of the virus. Sobyanin has ordered the closure of Euro 2020 fan park. He has cancelled mass events with over 1,000 participants.

Moscow Mayor ordered closing time for restaurants and Bars at 11 PM. Food courts, children’s playrooms and playgrounds, zoos, sports grounds will remain shut. As on June 18, the overall tally of confirmed cases in Moscow stands at 1269145. The total number of people who have recovered from the virus are 1110399. The total number of deaths reported due to the pandemic is 21276, according to Moscow website.

Sobyanin called for mandatory vaccinations in the Russian capital. Sobyanin on his website said that due to the prevailing situation, the Chief State Sanitary Doctor for the city of Moscow today adopted a decree on the compulsory vaccination of workers in the service sector. Businesses and institutions involved in retail, education, health care, public transportation, beauty, entertainment and other industries that serve a large number of people ensure that at least 60 per cent of their staff are fully vaccinated.

