Delta Variant Surge Identified In Areas Of Low COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage: WHO

Circulation of Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19 around the world, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official said. Addressing a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, Maria Van Kerkhove stressed that not only was a low rate of inoculation responsible for infection spread but also mass flouting of preventive measures have triggered multiple waves across the globe. Her remarks came as the global COVID caseload surged to 210,108,057 with 4,405,573 fatalities across the world.

"Many of the places around the world where Delta is surging -- even in countries that at a national level have high levels of vaccination coverage -- the virus, the Delta variant itself, is really circulating in areas of low level of vaccine coverage and in the context of very limited and inconsistent use of public health and social measures," WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told an online news briefing.

Vaccines are working

Meanwhile, WHO Chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, who was also present at the briefing, emphasized the relevance of COVID vaccines. Swaminathan said that the vaccine jabs were definitely working and clearly preventing an increase in severe illnesses and deaths from delta variants. It is imperative to note that the Indian origin scientist has been a staunch supporter of global vaccination and has repeatedly called for vaccine equity.

Vaccination can prevent new variants arising by reducing transmission, and reduce deaths by protecting the vulnerable. Two good reasons to ensure equitable vaccine distribution globally. @WHO is calling for 40% population coverage of EVERY country by end 2021 https://t.co/wQUtjknIVV — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) August 19, 2021

Indeed, as @mvankerkhove has been saying, it’s vaccines AND not vaccines alone. https://t.co/5sWXSTyTyi — Gabby Stern (@gabbystern) August 18, 2021

Discreetly, World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concerns as several poor countries are still behind in the vaccination process. According to WHO's Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the booster shot that will be administered to those who are fully vaccinated will result in the emergence of new variants as billions are still unvaccinated. Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, said: “If we think about this in terms of an analogy, we’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.”

WHO officials Dr Swaminathan has clearly stated that there is no data that indicates the need for booster shots. Addressing a news conference in Geneva, she expressed more understanding for a recent US decision to administer boosters to people with weaker immune systems.

Image: AP