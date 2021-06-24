Delta Variant To Account For 90% COVID-19 Cases In Europe By August End, Warns ECDC

The hyper transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus ‘the Delta variant’ is expected to account for nearly 90 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the EU, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned. The B.1.617.2 or the delta variant had first emerged in India last December and is estimated to be at least 40 to 60 percent more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant of the B.1.1.7 lineage, the previously dominant strain in the UK. The researchers found that it may be “the most contagious” variant yet.

On Wednesday, the ECDC estimated the extensive spread of the Delta (B1617.2) variant over the summers in Europe in a video press release. The European health body cautioned that the hyper contagious ‘variant of concern’ will make up 90 percent of SARS-CoV-2 virus cases in Europe by the end of August. "70 percent of new SARS-CoV-2 infections are projected to be due to this variant in the EU/EEA by early August," the ECDC furthermore warned.

The EU health body cautioned against any relaxation of the stringency COVID-19 measures in place during late June saying that it could lead to a fast and significant increase in daily cases in all age groups, with an associated increase in hospitalizations, and deaths. The pandemic could potentially mirror the same situation as was during the autumn of 2020 "if no additional measures is taken," said ECDC.

Those vaccinated may be 'highly protected'

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that those who have received two shots of the vaccine may be “highly protected” against the variant or the severity of the COVID-19. It is to note that the scientists have found that the Delta variant challenges the efficacy of the vaccines as the levels of neutralizing antibodies that can fight it were lower among vulnerable groups that got both shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as per the study published in The Lancet journal. The Delta variant has already spread to at least 92 countries.