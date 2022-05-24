'Democracies Can Deliver': QUAD Lauds PM Modi Over India's Handling Of COVID-19

On day second of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tokyo Visit, QUAD leaders hailed India's COVID-19 management and its global vaccine contribution. In a closed session of the QUAD Summit, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Newly-elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for tackling the pandemic successfully, also for ramping up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at the right time and for ensuring supplies to the rest of the world.

QUAD Leaders hail PM Modi for handling pandemic COVID-19 successfully

US President Biden praised PM Modi for handling the pandemic successfully in a democratic manner. He compared India's success with China's failure in handling the pandemic as both the countries are of similar size, as per a senior official. These statements from President Biden appeared to be unscripted, as he made a special intervention to say this before his prepared remarks.

"PM Modi's success has shown the world that democracies can deliver and busted the myth that autocracies like China & Russia can handle the rapidly changing world better because their leadership can take & implement decisions without going through lengthy democratic processes", said Biden.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida appreciated India's contribution. He further recalled that Indian-made vaccines that were delivered under the QUAD Vaccine initiative were received with gratitude in Thailand and Cambodia recently. He noted that in Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen himself attended the handing over ceremony of COVID-19 vaccines.

In the same closed session, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that vaccines supplied by India to other countries have made a difference on the ground, and such success is more valuable than just winning a theoretical debate of ideas.

PM Modi in Japan for QUAD Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Monday, for a two-day visit to attend the Quad Summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Summit is aimed at bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the groups - the US, Australia, India, Japan - and further discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad Summit is the fourth interaction among the member nations since their first virtual meeting in March 2021.

Tweeting in both Japanese and English, PM Modi said, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.” He was received by a Japanese delegation at the Tokyo airport.

This Quad Summit will be the fourth interaction among the member nations since their first virtual meeting in March 2021. In September 2021, PM Modi attended the first-ever in-person meeting of the four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders.

This Quad summit is being attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was sworn in a few hours before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo.

