Democrats To Nix US' $1bn Funding To Replenish Israel's Iron Dome System

House Democrats will nix a clause originally included in a bill that would have helped replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system in order to keep the federal government funded through December 3, The Hill reported. On Tuesday, spokesperson for House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro confirmed the removal but assured that it would be included in the “final bipartisan and bicameral” 2022 Defense Appropriations Bill. Notably, if included the clause could have gotten Israel funding of US $1 billion to restock Iron Dome’s interceptor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to get the bill approved before September 30 to keep Congress funded through the end of the year. While the removal of Israel’s funding was proposed by progressives, it was opposed by the centrists who stressed that Washington must aid its long term ally. However, Pelosi, gauging that she would get no support from the Republicans, went ahead with the removal of the clause, as per Times of Israel.

"The Iron Dome protects innocent civilians in Israel from terrorist attacks and some of my colleagues have now blocked funding it," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a centrist, said adding "We must stand by our historic ally — the only democracy in the Middle East."

It is worth mentioning that soon after the 11-day war in May, US President Joe Biden had promised the Zionist regime to replenish the batteries of the anti-missile system. In addendum, the American leader had credited the anti-projectile system for saving thousands of lives -both Jews and Arabs while ensuring his full support to restore it. The Dome intercepted and neutralised most of the roughly 4,000 rockets, that were fired on Israel ever since the conflict began.

The game-changer missile defence system was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned defence firm along with Israel’s Aerospace Industry. The development was partial funding from the US, which in total contributed US$ five billion to the project. The anti-projectile system has been one of the most important paradigms of the Israel-US relationship.

What is the iron-dome system?

The Iron Dome Defense System has been defending the Zionists from enemy attacks since 2011 and has intercepted over 2,400 projectiles till now. Despite the fact that each launch costs roughly US$50,000, the missiles have successfully "saved hundreds of lives", head of the Israel Missile Defence Organisation, Moshe Patel told Times of Israel.

Each battery of the Iron Dome has discreet radar detection and tracking systems, a firing control system and three launchers for 20 interceptor missiles. Each battery has a range between four and 70 kilometres. Experts have opinioned that the country needs a total of 13 missile batteries to defend all of the Israeli territories.

