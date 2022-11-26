Demonstrations Against Pak Erupt In Netherlands As World Marks 14 Yrs Of 26/11 Attacks

Demonstrations broke out in Hague, Netherlands, on Friday as members of the Global Human Rights Defence condemned “ruthless terrorism” in the wake of 14 years of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. The protest was held at noon near the Peace Palace of the Dutch city, where protesters demanded justice from Pakistan, as per a statement to the press released by the organization.

The protests come as India observes 14 years of the Mumbai terror attacks, which were carried out by a group of ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on November 26, 2008. The series of attacks killed 166 people, 18 security officials, and injured more than 300 people.

Meanwhile, the World Jewish Congress (WJC), also condoled the lives that were lost in the attack. It said that the deadly act of terror was condemned by the world as well as the Jewish community, and came as a massive shock to humanity at large. The horrific incident has not only shaken up India but also other parts of the world.

In Switzerland’s Geneva, locals paid tribute to the victims through a poster display, which was held at the city’s popular sculpture, the giant Broken Chair. The posters at the location held the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible as the perpetrators, and said that members of the group continue to live freely in Pakistan. The display was witnessed by about 150 people, including international diplomats.

India recalls the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Remembering the victims, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told ANI, “It’s an occasion where the entire country remembers it. I want to underline how strongly we feel about it and how determined we are to complete the process of justice.” He also noted that conspirators who “planned and oversaw” the attack are yet to be brought to justice.

“Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Even after so many years, the people who planned and oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief during his address at Supreme Court’s Constitution Day celebration. “14 years back when India was celebrating its constitution, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack,” the PM said.