Denmark-based Toymaker Lego To Donate For Vulnerable Children In Afghanistan And Haiti

Several countries and organizations have come forward to provide aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban's control over the country on August 15. Joining the bandwagon, Denmark-based toymaker the Lego Foundation and its parent company KIRKBI A/S said they will donate 100 million kroner ($16 million) to support vulnerable children in Afghanistan. Showing concern towards the Afghans, they also vowed to provide aid to the Caribbean country Haiti. Speaking to the Associated Press, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the Lego Foundation, said that the humanitarian crises that are happening in Afghanistan and Haiti are unimaginable and only intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afghanistan and Haiti reeling under crisis

Since May this year, more than 5,00,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan. As for Haiti, over 2,000 people lost their lives, and more than 12,000 sustained injuries when a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed by floods swept the country. The situation has left at least half a million Haitian children with limited or no access to shelter, safe water, health care, and nutrition, reported The Associated Press. Meanwhile, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) had stated that among affected people by the quake, at least 5,40,000 were children. “With COVID-19 still being an imminent threat to the health and safety of Haiti's population, the loss and damage associated with these most recent natural disasters only further compound the dire situation so many children and families are experiencing,” stated both companies in a joint statement.

Companies partner with UN agencies to ramp up aid supply

In an attempt to ramp up the supply of aid to Afghanistan and Haiti, both companies are also said to have partnered up with two UN agencies - UNICEF and UNHCR - as well as Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies. According to ECW, its investments have reached 4.6 million children to date, including 2,74,000 pre-primary, 3.3 million primary, and around 6,00,000 secondary school children. Notably, the Lego Foundation is ECW's largest private sector donor. As per a report by the World Food Programme (WFP) approximately 14 million people or one in three Afghans are found to be hungry and two million malnourished children urgently need treatment.

Image Credits: AP