Denmark Court Convicts 3 Iranian Separatist ASMLA Members Of Spying For Saudi Arabia

Three members of an Iranian opposition organisation were convicted guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia by a Danish court. On Friday, the court convicted the members of the Saudi Arabia-backed Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA), an Iranian separatist organisation, guilty of encouraging violence in Iran as well as collecting information for an unspecified Saudi intelligence service, AP reported. The three individuals were apprehended by police in Ringsted, 60 kilometres southwest of Copenhagen, in February 2020. They will be sentenced next month, potentially up to 12 years in jail and deportation later.

The Danish court in Roskilde city discovered that they acquired information about persons and organisations in Denmark and abroad, as well as gathered details on Iranian military matters, and then forwarded it on to a Saudi intelligence agency. Due to the connection with "foreign powers and for the safety of the accused and others," the court stated that the majority of the hearings were held behind closed doors, AP reported. The individuals pled not guilty, according to the court.

Saudi intelligence officers provided the men a total of 15 million kroner

Furthermore, the jury heard during the extended trial that between the years 2012 and 2020, the three men transmitted information to Saudi intelligence personnel in return for cash. Saudi intelligence officers provided the men, aged between 41 to 50, a total of 15 million kroner (£1.27 million) in return for their spying service, BBC reported. One of the three men is a citizen of Denmark.

According to Dutch police, part of the ASMLA movement has an armed branch that operates in Iran, primarily targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and oil as well as gas facilities. In addition to this, Prosecutors claim that the money was used to fund the actions of the Mohiuddin Nasser Martyrs Brigade, ASMLA's military branch in Iran, BBC reported.

ASMLA is a separatist organisation in Iran's oil-producing south-western region of Khuzestan that aims to create a separate state for ethnic Arabs. The Iranian administration considers the organisation to be a terror group, and its armed branch has carried out a series of violent operations, including a devastating attack on a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018.

(Image: AP)