Video: Denmark Pilot 'finally Flying Again' Amid Lockdown With The Help Of Washing Machine

Coronavirus has changed how people are living their lives especially pilots, travellers and globetrotters. Many, missing their daily schedules have resorted to creating a simulation of their day to day life. Joining the league, a Danish pilot hilarious created a replica of her flight, leaving netizens flabbergasted.

Taking to Instagram, Naya Khankan, a pilot from Denmark, posted the footage of her ‘air travel’. The short clip starts by showing what looks like a night view of a city from an airplane's window. The camera then zooms out to show passport lying on a tray table. However, the illusion is shattered after the camera zooms out once more to reveal the 27-year-old sitting in front of her washing machine. The clip also captures the Danish pilot waving at people with a wry smile.

Video goes viral

The intriguing yet hilarious post has captured everybody's attention racking up 16,518 views and a myriad of comments. While many were curious about how the image of the flight went in the washing machine, many others said that it was just 'hilarious’ One wrote, "Short but awesome. Stay hopeful and healthy" while another commented, "Hahaha.. very clever."

In other news, India and Denmark on May 12 discussed the threat posed by COVID-19 to a globally connected world and vowed to jointly fight the pandemic by exchanging information on medical research, testing kits and development of vaccines. The two countries also deliberated upon the challenges posed by the "deep global economic crisis" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held his first virtual joint commission with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and reviewed bilateral ties.

