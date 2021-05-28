Denmark Scientists Develop '100% Biodegradable' Grass Packaging For Takeaway Food

Denmark researchers have developed a way to replace environment-degrading plastic used in takeaway foods with ‘100% biodegradable’ grass fibres. The project named ‘SinProPack’ is aimed at significantly cutting down on carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 210,000 tonnes and 10,000 tonnes of disposable plastic packaging with just eight kilotons of grass-fibre-based paper for packing food. As per the official statement from Aarhus University, over 10,000 tonnes of packaging for takeaway food are used in Denmark every year.

Therefore, the ample amount of green biomass in Denmark and great interest in green biorefining, the latest project by Denmark scientists of replacing plastic with grass fibre is of notable interest to both businesses and the government of the country. Anne Christine Steenkjær Hastrup, centre director at Danish Technological Institute, who is coordinating the project said in a statement, "Disposable packaging made of grass brings a lot of environmental benefits. The packaging will be 100% biodegradable, so if someone accidentally drops their packaging in nature, it will decompose naturally.”

‘Basis of paradigm shift’

As per the official statement of the university, the project will “form a basis for a paradigm shift in packaging solutions by introducing and demonstrating the possibilities of using green biomass for single-use packaging for food products, as well as a sustainable bioeconomy business model for the technology.” The SinProPack project entails testing and demonstrating the technology in the demo and maiden facilities at Aarhus University and Danish Technological Institute, and the company LEAF Packaging which already manufactures 100% biodegradable fiber packaging for the food.

Assistant Professor Morten Ambye-Jensen from the Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering at Aarhus University, said, “After we harvest the grass and extract the protein for animal feed, we can refine and pulp the grass fibres for cellulose, from which we can produce packaging. In this way, we can use and up-value a side stream from protein production. It's a great way to create added value for biorefining, as not all grass fibre can necessarily be used as cattle feed.”

