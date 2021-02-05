Denmark To Create 'energy Island' In North Sea, Would Provide Electricity To 3 Mn People

The Danish Parliament, on February 4, approved a plan to build the world’s first energy island in the North Sea that would not only produce but also store greenhouse energy. With the creation of the artificial island about 80 kilometres from the shore of the peninsula Jutland, Denmark is now aiming to provide electricity to over three million European households. Located in northern Europe, the Nordic nation has the highest proportion of wind power in the world, which it is now channelizing to meet energy needs.

“The hub will strengthen the integration of Europe’s power grids and increase renewable electricity production necessary for a climate-neutral Europe,” wrote the country’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities in a statement.

The Energy Island

The ‘energy hub’, which is currently in its initial phase, will be the size of 18 football fields and would cost a whopping sum of 210 billion Danish crowns. It would be joint ownership between the Danish administration and Private enterprises. It will be linked to hundreds of offshore wind turbines and will supply both powers to households and green hydrogen for use in shipping, aviation, industry and heavy transport.

Energy Island is also crucial to the country as it would help Danmark achieve its legally binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030 from 1990 levels. In a meeting held in December, the EU agreed on a rather ambitious goal for cutting greenhouse gases - reducing them by 55 per cent by 2030, rather than 40 per cent.

”This is truly a great moment for Denmark and for the global green transition. This decision marks the start of a new era of sustainable energy production in Denmark and the world and it links very ambitious climate goals with growth and green jobs. The energy hub in the North Sea will be the largest construction project in Danish history. It will make a big contribution to the realization of the enormous potential for European offshore wind, and I am excited for our future collaboration with other European countries”, said the Danish Minister for Climate, Dan Jørgensen. in a statemnt.

