Dentist Filmed While Extracting Tooth While Riding A Hoverboard Jailed For 12 Years

A rogue dentist extracting a tooth while riding on a hoverboard has been sentenced to prison. Tooth extraction is a delicate process which requires utmost precision. However, Seth Lockhart, who operates his clinic in Anchorage, Alaska was recorded performing the surgery while casually riding on his hoverboard.

According to Metro, Lockhart was arrested on September 14 for charges that included knocking patients out without proper consent or training. A video, that has now left many stunned shows, Lockhart, extracting a tooth from an unconscious patient Veronica Wilhelm while riding on a hoverboard.

Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said that not only has Lockhart made many patients unconscious but also almost killed many of them. Apart from risking his patient's life, the dentist has also been accused of stealing money from federal government's medicare and also embezzling from his bosses.

Lawsuit filed

A lawsuit was filed against Seth Lockhart in the year 2017 on the basis that he did not meet the set professional standards in the medical field. According to reports, Lockhart was also charged for committing medical assistance fraud for falsely billing Medicaid for procedures that were as unnecessary for the particular case or procedures that were not properly justified. He was also charged for committing theft of $25,000 or more by siphoning off money from Alaska Dental arts.

The clip of Lockhart riding the hoverboard emerged on Youtube and showed him extract the unconscious woman’s tooth, before whizzing out into the hallway on the board with his hands over his head and spinning around.

In a separate incident, a woman in the United Kingdom died after an Indian origin doctor Tushar Patel extracted 10 teeth of the woman within a span of one week and two appointments. According to reports, Patel had first examined the patient in the year 2013 when he diagnosed her with advanced periodontal disease and planned to extract her teeth during the next session. Although, in 2017, the woman came back with a complaint that her teeth were falling out and told the doctor about the Warfarin that she was taking to treat her serious condition.

