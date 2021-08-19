Desperate Afghan Women Throw Their Newborns Over Razor Wire At Kabul Airport Compound 

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Kabul airport has become a spectacle of chaos and desperation. In videos accessed by Republic Media Network that are too gruesome to show, desperate Afghan women were spotted throwing their newborns over a razor wire of the Kabul airport compound in a tragic event.

Thousands of people are flooding towards Kabul airport, which will, for some, be the gateway to freedom - and for many others, the dream of escaping the Taliban, according to a senior British officer who told Stuart Ramsay of Sky News that they could hear the sound of shouting, the sound of desperation.

Desperate Afghan women throw babies

The senior British officer told Ramsay, "It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the barbed wire, asking British soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire. I'm worried for my men, I'm counselling some, everyone cried last night."

According to video footage, it has been seen that families - often with children - have risked their lives by ducking through gunfire at the gates of the civilian side of the airport; passing the violent Taliban extremists who beat and abuse them on a regular basis. Exhausted British soldiers sit in the shade on each side of a short lane inside the compound walls of Kabul airport, waiting for their turn to return outside into the turmoil. As the British military attempts to transport thousands of people out of Afghanistan within only days, the relief mission becomes more urgent and desperate.

India evacuates its citizens

Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the evacuation of the Indian embassy from Afghanistan to be a “difficult and complicated exercise.” On Tuesday, August 17, Jaishankar informed via his Twitter handle, "Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible."

Previously, on Monday, August 16, the Indian Air Force (IAF) flew a special flight, the C-17 Globemaster, from the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The plane was sent to rescue stranded Indians, including embassy personnel and their families. Because of the tumultuous circumstances in Kabul, the flight had to be redirected to Tajikistan. After landing in Kabul to evacuate residents, it flew to the Hindon air force base in Jamnagar around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17.

