Desperate Taliban Capturing Farmers' Sons In Fear Of Northern Alliance: On-ground Account

As Afghanistan continues to reel under chaos ever since the Taliban takeover, a person from the war-torn nation on the condition of anonymity shared the on-ground reality of the ongoing war between the terrorist group and the National Resistance Front. Speaking to Republic TV, he revealed that the Taliban is using social media and the national media to spread its propaganda against the Northern Alliance Front and also cutting off Panjshir so that the common people don't join the resistance movement. He also stated that the Taliban are capturing farmers' and gardeners' sons and painting them as Northern Alliance's informers.

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan leader Ahmad Massoud is leading the resistance against the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan following the capture of Kabul.

'Taliban using social media for their propaganda'

Exposing the Taliban's lies, he revealed that the terrorist group claiming of recapturing two-three districts from the Northern Alliance Front is a lie and also stated that they are not even close to Panjshir.

"The Taliban are using social media, television as means of propaganda. They are constantly broadcasting their propaganda through Facebook and national media. They are even lying about Northern Alliance. They are lying by posting fake news about entering Panjshir and taking two or three different fronts. They are not even close to Panjshir, they are just spreading lies and propaganda," he said.

"They are doing it to crush people's morale as everyone in Afghanistan is looking at Panjshir. I hope people do not believe in these types of delusional propaganda broadcasted by the Taliban," he added.

'Taliban capturing farmers' sons and painting them as Northern Alliance Front's informers'

"They are capturing farmers and gardeners and posting pictures of them as Northern Alliance militants. They are just capturing anyone especially males. They are torturing them, their sons have been taken by the Taliban on false claims that they are resistance informers," he further stated.

Recently, a video from the war-torn region went viral showing the Taliban operating 122-mm howitzer D-30, which is a robust piece focusing on features of a towed field gun that is suitable for all conditions. The D-30 has been widely exported and used in wars around the world, notably in the Middle East. The D-30 has a maximum range of 15.4 kilometers, or over 21 km using RAP ammunition.

"From where they are firing, it is just hitting the mountains. All these are propaganda are to let their people think that they are active around Panjshir. Taliban has control on the route outside Panjshir, they are trying to cut off Panjshir so that they can stop people from joining the resistance. But that is not working as people are using different routes to reach Panjshir," he further stated.

(Image Credits: AP/AhmadMoussad-Facebook)