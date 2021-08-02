'Desperate' Tunisian Youth Paid To Migrate To Europe, Harms Ties: Prez Kais Saied

Tunisian President Kais Saied has claimed that some desperate youths are being remunerated to illegally migrate to Europe. This is a step to damage the country's ties with Europe, the Associated Press cited Saied. He condemned those who "exploit migrants" as hundreds of youth leave Tunisia to move to Europe with the help of smuggler boats. President Kais also mentioned that some of his countrymen with political motives are helping the youth to leave the country. However, the President did not make it clear that who was using youths to allegedly harm the country. The claims were made on August 1, Sunday, while he was on a stroll down the iconic Avenue Bourguiba, in the capital city of Tunis to get acquainted with the concerns and aspirations of a number of citizens. Take a look at the post:

31 Tunisian youths arrested for illegal emigration

“They give them money so that they leave...They are hurting Tunisia’s relations with Italy, Europe and other countries,” Saied said.

President Kais made the aforementioned remarks after the Tunisian Coast Guard picked up 31 Tunisian youths on Sunday. They were taken into custody a day after stopping three attempted crossings and seizing five small boats and a large sum of money. A total of 188 migrants, 56 of whom were Tunisian, were saved, while 11 other attempts to embark on the journey to Europe were stopped, according to the Interior Ministry, the AP reported. Meanwhile, dozens of migrants, most of them from Tunisia, reached the Italian island of Sardinia over the weekend, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Tunisia's fragile democracy

The country has been witnessing a violent protest after President Kais Saied announced the firing of the Prime Minister for mishandling the Coronavirus pandemic that left the country's economy in a 'crawling' condition. While reading the firing order of the Prime Minister, he said he used a special constitutional measure that allows him to assume executive power until normalcy is restored in the country. Meanwhile, Ennahdha, a dominant force in the Parliament, has termed the protest as a "criminal attack" against the Tunisia democratic government. The party alleged that the gang involved in the attack are trying to seed turmoil and disruption in the country.

Saied has also fired the CEO of the national TV (Wataniya), Mohammed Lassaad Dahech, on Thursday, July 29. According to a report by France 24 News, the President's announcement came after two guests were briefly banned from entering the studios to take part in a programme. Meanwhile, many fear that Tunisia's fragile democracy is in danger without a clear layout of how the country plans to restore normalcy.

