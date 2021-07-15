Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Thailand Opens Three More Islands For Tourists

Despite a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, three more Thai islands - Samui, Tao and Phangan - have been opened for vaccinated foreign tourists from Thursday. Earlier this month, the authority has also initiated a scheme called "sandbox," allowing vaccinated tourists to visit Phuket island in order to give a boost to the tourism sector.

Government relaxes norms for Thai travellers

In order to provide further relaxation, the government has revoked the mandatory quarantine at the hotel but directed the tourists to not leave Phuket for at least two weeks from the date of arrival. According to the latest order, tourists have to stay at a government-approved hotel in Samui for seven days and are subsequently allowed to leave the accommodation on the fourth day. It also directed the foreign travellers to produce a coronavirus negative test report before leaving the hotel.

Coronavirus restrictions imposed in Bangkok

The country has been grappling under devastating Delta variant of Covid-19. The sharp rise in cases has caused a severe shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, prompting the authorities to allow patients to isolate themselves at home and in community centres, and giving them access to antigen test kits that were previously limited to the medical community. A night-time curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions came into effect in Bangkok and nearby provinces from Monday.

100% vaccination by end of the year: Government

Thailand has so far administered 13.23 million vaccine doses. Around 9.88 million people, or about 14.3% of its 69 million population, have received at least one dose of vaccine. The government is now targeting 100 million doses by the end of the year. The rest of the country is struggling to rein in infections from the Delta variant, which authorities say now makes up nearly 80 per cent of its caseload.