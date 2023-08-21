Detentions Rise In Iran's Gilan Province As Mahsa Amini's Death Anniversary Approaches

Trouble is brewing in Iran, again. In Iran's Gilan province, the number of detainees has risen to 13 after the apprehension of 12 individuals on charges related to "activities against national security," according to Azizollah Maleki, who is the commander of Gilan's Law Enforcement Force.

Although the identities of the newly detained individuals remain undisclosed, Maleki claimed that significant quantities of tools and materials for anti-system propaganda, along with communication devices for opposing networks, were seized from their hideouts, as per a report from Voice of America. These actions came in response to reports of unlawful conduct attributed to specific individuals in cities like Rasht, Anzali, Fouman, and Lahijan, coinciding with the upcoming anniversary of last year's protests following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini.

Will Iran descend into chaos again?

As the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16 approaches, several reports are emerging about the detainment of civil and labor activists, as well as family members of those affected during last year's widespread protests across Iran. Gilan's police chief characterised the charges against the detainees as conspiracy and cooperation in acts against national security, along with involvement in propagandistic efforts against the system in favour of opposition factions. While details about the detainees' current location remain undisclosed, police investigations into the suspects are actively underway.

The Intelligence Department of Gilan province revealed that the 12 detainees were involved in various anti-security activities during the 2022 protests and were engaged in gathering information about others who were previously part of those events. Allegations suggest that the ringleaders aimed to assemble groups to create conditions conducive to unrest and insecurity in Gilan province and other cities within the Kurdistan province, deceiving young individuals and enlisting their support. As of now, it isn't clear if Iran will witness mass unrest during the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.