Devastating Earthquake Forces Turkish President To Change His Election Agenda: Report

In the wake of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey on February 6, with more than 44,000 people dead, tens of thousands wounded, and over 164,000 buildings destroyed, the Turkish government is deciding to change the focus of the election campaign.

Notably, the upcoming elections may turn out to be the most symbolic, dramatic, and crucial in Turkey, and this election will mark the 100th year of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, according to ANI.

Why did the Turkish president change his election agenda? What role did the earthquake play in Erdogan's election campaign?

Also, the election is important as it will decide the course the country will take in the coming decades and will also determine if Erdogan will further rule the nation or not after successfully completing 22 years in power. It is pertinent to note that the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey a few weeks ago has changed Erdogan's previous political agenda. According to reports, in the upcoming election, the Turkish President was aiming to handle the growing discontent in the people due to the rampant inflation, the falling price of the Turkish Lira, and the sharp increases in the price of foodstuffs and energy, by providing a hike on pension and salary, promising about early retirement among other things.

However, this time, Erdogan is expected to inveigle people by convincing them that he is the only person who can rebuild the destroyed houses and cities in one year, not like the opposition party leaders who are promising to build them in five years. "You will allow us one year." Within one year, God willing, we will build these permanent houses and settle our citizens. "We aim to revive our villages within a year, just like our city centers," Erdogan said while speaking to the inhabitants of the earthquake-stricken city of Osmaniye.

Despite the fact that it is next to impossible for a government to rebuild 270,000 housing units in one year and remove the estimated 2330 million tonnes of debris from the destroyed towns and villages, Erdogan's government has promised to complete the project in one year.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI