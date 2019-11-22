The Debate
Diabetic Passenger Outraged After Airline Serves Him All Sugar And Carb-based Meal

Rest of the World News

A passenger expressed his disappointment and anger at an airline after he was served with a carbohydrate and sugar-heavy meal regarded as 'diabetic friendly'

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Diabetic passenger

One of the passengers who was travelling from WestJet flight expressed his disappointment and anger when he was served with a ‘shameful meal’ regarded as “diabetic friendly” but consisting of two types of potatoes. The passenger vented his outrage on social media. 

Shameful meal provided by WestJet

James Boyle, a British DJ and music producer, also known as Breakage was travelling from Canada to the UK. He complained that he was served with ‘diabetic-friendly’ meal which consisted of potato wedges along with mashed potatoes. The meal entirely consisted of ‘carbohydrates and sugar’. He posted a tweet accusing the airline of providing bad meals to the passengers. He wrote that the meal provided by the airline was dangerous for any person suffering from diabetes. He further wrote that he has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and that his body is incapable of processing carbohydrates and sugar.

 

The airline apologised for the deed

Initially, the airline posted an apology tweet on Twitter but at the same time, the repose was unappealing, where they asked the passengers to get their food from home according to their convenience. After a series of complaints against the airline, the matter was taken seriously. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
