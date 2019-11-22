Diabetic Passenger Outraged After Airline Serves Him All Sugar And Carb-based Meal

One of the passengers who was travelling from WestJet flight expressed his disappointment and anger when he was served with a ‘shameful meal’ regarded as “diabetic friendly” but consisting of two types of potatoes. The passenger vented his outrage on social media.

Shameful meal provided by WestJet

James Boyle, a British DJ and music producer, also known as Breakage was travelling from Canada to the UK. He complained that he was served with ‘diabetic-friendly’ meal which consisted of potato wedges along with mashed potatoes. The meal entirely consisted of ‘carbohydrates and sugar’. He posted a tweet accusing the airline of providing bad meals to the passengers. He wrote that the meal provided by the airline was dangerous for any person suffering from diabetes. He further wrote that he has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and that his body is incapable of processing carbohydrates and sugar.

Dear @WestJet, I’m not one for being a diva, but when I have a diabetic meal request, the last thing I expect is this. Both legs of my return trip to Canada, the meals were literally solely based on carbohydrates & sugar, which are the two most dangerous foods to a diabetic. — Breakage (@Breakage) November 18, 2019

I don’t know how it’s managed to happen and go unnoticed, but it’s really not cool and very dangerous. This particular meal earlier really took it too far though; potato wedges with mashed potatoes. Even not being diabetic, how is that a meal @WestJet pic.twitter.com/xsVarWA7Vc — Breakage (@Breakage) November 18, 2019

The airline apologised for the deed

Initially, the airline posted an apology tweet on Twitter but at the same time, the repose was unappealing, where they asked the passengers to get their food from home according to their convenience. After a series of complaints against the airline, the matter was taken seriously.

We apologize, but we're working on rebuilding the inflight meal service, and we encourage guests to bring food from home on board if they like. — WestJet (@WestJet) November 18, 2019

Thus far, we've yet to see the food served on board be a real point of concern for our guests, who are traveling for reasons beyond that. However, we will say that our Dreamliner meal service is really something if you ever get a chance to try it. — WestJet (@WestJet) November 18, 2019

