Did China Interfere In Canada's Election Process? Leaked Intelligence Report Suggests So

Recent leaked intelligence reports have once again raised concerns over alleged Chinese interference in Canada's federal elections, sparking a heated debate over how best to respond to Beijing's meddling. However, experts are cautioning that these leaks may also damage Canada's standing among its allies, as the country's intelligence agency grapples with mounting public anxiety.

According to the Guardian, opposition leaders are now calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to launch a public inquiry into China's alleged attempts to influence the outcome of two federal elections in its favor.

On Monday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of a special rapporteur to investigate allegations of foreign interference, along with the creation of a foreign agent registry. In his statement, Trudeau emphasised the importance of Canada's values of freedom, openness, and dialogue, noting that not all governments share these values.

He also expressed concern over the precarious state of democracy in the world today, with state and non-state actors seeking to foster instability for their own gain. However, Trudeau also cited a recent report indicating that no nation, including China, had interfered in Canada's elections. Despite this, Trudeau reaffirmed his commitment to defending Canada's national security.

Is Canada's democracy safe?

An independent panel tasked with monitoring potential threats to Canada's upcoming 2021 election has reassured lawmakers that China and other nations' attempts to meddle pose no threat to the country's ability to conduct a fair and free election. Despite this, concerns have heightened in recent months following reports of illegal "police stations" operating within major Canadian cities.

The leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, has called for an external review in light of the latest allegations of Chinese attempts to subvert federal elections. Poilievre suggests that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attempt to keep the process secretive and "sweep this under the rug".

Meanwhile, the New Democratic Party, which had previously promised to support the Liberal government on votes of confidence until 2025, has joined the chorus of calls for a public inquiry. They have warned that their future support for the government may be contingent on such an inquiry taking place.