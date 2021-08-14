Did You Know These Countries Share Their Independence Day With India On August 15?

August 15 is a red-letter day in the history of India as on this very day in 1947, the country got its independence from the Britishers, ending nearly two centuries of colonial rule in the subcontinent. Like each year, the enthusiasm of people is in full swing with just a day to go for the country's 74th independence day on August 15, 2021. All the necessary arrangements are being made at the Red Fort to host the grand event amid high security and COVID-19 norms. However, India is not the only country that marks Independence Day on August 15; there are a few more nations around the world that share the day with India.

Four more countries that mark August 15 as their Independence Day

Bahrain

The ancient land of the Dilmun civilisation, declared its independence on August 15, 1971, from the British following a UN survey of the Bahraini population. The two sides also signed a friendship treaty. The country annually celebrates 16 December as "National Day" to coincide with the day that former ruler Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascended to the throne. The Bahrain archipelago had been ruled by various entities, including the Arabs and Portugal before it became a British protectorate in the 19th century.

Korea

This year marks the 76th anniversary of Korea’s independence from 35 years of Japanese colonization in 1945. Both North Korea and South Korea celebrate August 15 as National Liberation Day or "Victory Over Japan." The day is also the only common public holiday celebrated by North and South Korea. On this day in 1945, Japan's colonial rule over Korea ended with its Second World War surrender. In 1948, Korea got divided between the Soviet-backed North and the US-backed South.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, also known as DR Congo, gained full independence from France on August 15, 1960, following 80 years of subjugation. The African country came under French rule in 1880 and it first came to be known as French Congo, then as Middle Congo in 1903. This year marks the 61st Congolese National Day.

Liechtenstein

The world's sixth smallest nation gained independence from German rule in 1866. It also celebrates August 15 as its National Day since 1940. The day also allows the general population to interact with the royal family. Over the last 80 years, this day has been celebrated and is closely connected to the birthday of Prince Franz-Josef II on 16 August, who was the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein from 1938 until his death in 1989.

Image Credits: PTI