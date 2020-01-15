Diner In Colorado Charges 38 Cents From Customers Who Ask 'stupid' Questions

A diner in the neighbourhood of East Colfax in Denver, Colorado has a different approach to tackling stupid questions than you'd expect. Since opening in 1999, the diner has been charging it's customers 38 cents for asking stupid questions. The diner in question is called Tom'a Diner.

'Stupid' questions will cost you

Tom's Diner started this weird tradition in an attempt to add a bit of fun into the normal workday. The fact that this dinner does this is only now becoming well known outside the immediate area after a Reddit post went viral and shared a picture of the receipt from Tom's Diner.

The receipt shows an order of chicken tenders and mashed potatoes, which are your standard items. But there is another charge in the receipt for 38 cents for apparently '1 stupid question'. The post garnered many questions from other users, like if the 'receipt was real?' and if the 'receipt been photoshopped?'.

Read: SHOCKING: Need To Look For More DySP Davinder Singhs In Forces In Kashmir, Says Congress

Read: Congress Absolves Pak Of Pulwama Attack, Jumps To Give Religious Spin On J&K DySP's Arrest

Tom’s Diner In Denver Charges Customers That Ask Stupid Questionshttps://t.co/lsj2njL2tE pic.twitter.com/prl8PzMFtO — JFC (@jfcarpio) January 8, 2020

Tom’s Diner In Denver Charges Customers That Ask Stupid Questionshttps://t.co/7WLmb3x1UP pic.twitter.com/89TMgXKZzj — 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙒𝙚𝙨 (@ProducerWes) January 7, 2020

As it turns out the photo was real and over the years many diners have been charged the 'stupid question' fee from the 24-hours diner. Landry, who is the nephew of Tom Messina, the Tom behind Tom's diner, told local media that his uncle added the extra charge to his menu over 20 years ago.

Read: Punjab Unit Of Congress Faces Infighting, Ministers Demand Action Again Partap Bajwa

Read: Congress Eyes Conspiracy In DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest, Calls Explanations 'hogwash'

The staff have also been instructed to never charge tables that actually ask 'stupid' questions but only charge lively tables that engage the wait staff in the conversation and are more likely to see the funny aspect of the extra charge. And thus over the years, some customers have intentionally asked 'stupid' questions in order to have that extra fee added to their meals for some laughs.

(with inputs from agencies)