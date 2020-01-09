Disgraced Social Media Influencer Accused Of Using Different Identity To Fool Followers

Banned social media influencer Paul Zimmer is apparently trying to come back on Social Media platforms by attempting to fool users by pretending to be a young actor called Troy Becker. Zimmer claims that Becker is his doppelganger and that is why they look so alike to each other.

Trying to assume another identity

Pail Zimmer was very famous on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and musical.ly, a precursor to TikTok and after being extremely popular for a few years Zimmer was accused financially exploiting his followers when they made special requests of him but Zimmer never fulfilled those requests.

Due to this, the hashtag #BanPaulZimmer was trending on all platforms and this caused him to disappear from social media altogether. On December 18 through a post that was uploaded on Zimmer's account, it was explained that all of Zimmer's accounts were handed over to 16-17-year-old Troy Becker.

Posts have continued to appear on Paul Zimmer's social media accounts, posted allegedly by 'Becker' but the internet is determined to prove that Troy Becker is actually Paul Zimmer and is trying to fool the internet.

So I was looking up paul zimmer cause I hadnt heard his name in a while. WELL turns out he is trying to make people think he is now a 15 yo actor named troy becker who is “taking over” his accounts for him. This is quite possible the wildest shit I have ever seen on social media. pic.twitter.com/uwjw0r0jNg — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) December 24, 2019

Paul Zimmer knew WW3 was coming and that’s why he’s pretending to be Troy Becker. Can’t draft a 15 year old pic.twitter.com/IpPNyvinmJ — LMML (@luizmtzz) January 3, 2020

Spider-Man interacting with Peter Parker on Twitter but it's like the Paul Zimmer/Troy Becker case pic.twitter.com/D3ADsFhNwF — ً (@lauraherseIf) December 31, 2019