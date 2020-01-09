The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Disgraced Social Media Influencer Accused Of Using Different Identity To Fool Followers

Rest of the World News

Disgraced social media influencer Paul Zimmer is trying to come back on Social Media platforms by attempting to fool users by pretending to be a young actor.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disgraced

Banned social media influencer Paul Zimmer is apparently trying to come back on Social Media platforms by attempting to fool users by pretending to be a young actor called Troy Becker. Zimmer claims that Becker is his doppelganger and that is why they look so alike to each other.

Trying to assume another identity 

Pail Zimmer was very famous on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and musical.ly, a precursor to TikTok and after being extremely popular for a few years Zimmer was accused financially exploiting his followers when they made special requests of him but Zimmer never fulfilled those requests.

Due to this, the hashtag #BanPaulZimmer was trending on all platforms and this caused him to disappear from social media altogether. On December 18 through a post that was uploaded on Zimmer's account, it was explained that all of Zimmer's accounts were handed over to 16-17-year-old Troy Becker.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Being Trolled On Social Media After Supporting Rashmi Desai

Read: Gulzar Lauds Daughter Meghna Gulzar's Work In 'Chhapaak'; Calls Her 'socially Conscious'

Posts have continued to appear on Paul Zimmer's social media accounts, posted allegedly by 'Becker' but the internet is determined to prove that Troy Becker is actually Paul Zimmer and is trying to fool the internet.

Read: Deepika Padukone Walks The Streets As Malti For A Social Experiment For 'Chhapaak'

Read: HC Seeks Stands Of Centre, Twitter On Plea For Guidelines On Censorship Of Social Media

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
APARNA YADAV EXTENDS SUPPORT TO NRC
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
MBAPPE 'S RABONA CHIP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
FARMER CREATES SEEDLESS LYCHEES