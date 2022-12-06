Disney Japan Sells Shirts That Shows Winnie The Pooh Holding Blank Paper Amidst Protests

For weeks China has been witnessing a rare site of protests, that can be considered one of the biggest threats to the Xi Jinping regime in recent times. People of China are protesting against the Communist party over the stringent measures the Chinese administration imposed under its ‘Zero-COVID policy.” The protest in which the A4 size blank paper became the most poignant symbol has grabbed the attention of people all around the world. Expressing their support for the protest, the Japanese Disney store is now selling merchandise online that features Winnie thePooh holding a blank sheet of paper.

Business Insider - The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China https://t.co/5cvsGDRys6 pic.twitter.com/M0AXNr8nda — Jason S ♋ 🇺🇸 (@theluckyman) December 1, 2022

The Merchandise was part of Dinsey’s MADE campaign, which allows people to customise their own Disney merchandise. The Pooh caricature is an ode to the 2013 viral meme, in which Pooh can be seen reading the blank paper with squinted eyes. According to National Public Radio (npr) the Disney U.S. website is not selling the merchandise. The A4 size blank sheet of paper became one of the biggest symbols of the recent protest. The news come to light after it was reported that hundreds of people in Japan have protested in support of the anti-lockdown protest in China.

The relevance of Blank paper and Winne the Pooh as the symbol of protest

The trend of using blank paper as a symbol of protest dates back to 2020 when protestors flaunted blank sheets of paper in the Hong Kong demonstrations. The locals held the paper against the city’s draconian new national security law. The then Hong Kong activist held blank paper since the administration banned the slogans and phrases associated with the protest. The use of Blank Paper in China’s protest can be considered a way to navigate through the Chinese administration's stringent censor laws.

The use of Winne the Pooh in Disney merchandise also has an interesting connection with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In 2018 the Chinese government banned Winnie the Pooh film after many made comparisons of the Cartoon character to Chinese president Xi Jinping. According to Guardian, the comparisons started in 2013, when an image of President Xi walking with then-US President Barrack Obama went viral.