Disney Unveils Phased Plan To Reopen Walt Disney Theme Parks From July 11

Walt Disney Co. reportedly said on May 27 that it is planning to gradually reopen its Disney World theme park in mid-July in a phase-wise manner if the governor of Florida grants permission. Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort reportedly said that Disney is preparing itself to reopen the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios from July 15. According to the reports, reopening of the themed parks is a signal to the rest of the governments and companies to strategically come out of the lockdown restrictions posed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Disney to ensure safety

MacPhee reportedly presented some plans during a video conference that has been verified by the Orange County task force and sent to the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis for further approval. According to the reports, with the opening of Disney Parks, it will keep in mind the safety and security of its employees and guests. Disney said that it is mandatory to wear masks and go through thermal screening while entering the parks. The guests have been requested to maintain a social distancing. The resort has also reportedly decided to suspend parades, fireworks displays and other activities that create huge crowds. Authorities said that it will "enable and encourage" online payment systems to make it easier and contactless to curb the spread of virus.

It is also planning to restrict the number of guests and they are required to book their tickets beforehand and the guests will be reportedly greeted by signs. A company spokesperson reportedly said that Disney will soon come with new plans to reopen its Anaheim, California, Disneyland amusement park, known to be company's original themed attraction.

The Walt Disney Parks website read, "Throughout these past few months, we’ve been touched by the outpouring of support from our guests and fans around the world who’ve shared their favorite Disney memories and even replicated their favorite attractions at home. Everyone who has ever visited a Disney theme park has their own special connection to these magical worlds and the amazing cast members who bring that magic to life."

