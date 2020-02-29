Disney To Build New Resort On A Private Island In The Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line is building a new resort on an island in the Bahamas for people to enjoy beautiful beaches and their favourite cartoon charatcters all in one place. According to the reports, the resort will be constructed on a private island in the Bahamas within few years. Disney has planned to begin its construction this year on Lighthouse Point on a 751-acre area on the island of Eleuthera and it is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023. According to a US daily, the total expenditure for opening the resort including the purchase of the land and construction could be between $250 million to $400 million.

'Bahamas offers splendid multi-cultural tradition'

Portfolio creative executive, Joe Rohde reportedly has been in close contact with the local artists and cultural experts to make sure that the resort respects and benefits the island. Rhode reportedly said that the Bahamas offers a splendid multi-cultural tradition of food, music, dance, and storytelling. According to reports, the resort is expected to feature bungalow-style suites, restaurants and entertainment venues, plenty of greenery and lots of white sand beaches to enjoy the island. According to the reports, there will be a long pier for Disney cruise ships to dock and an adventure camp for the visitors to explore.

The website of the project reads, "The design for Lighthouse Point will be inspired by the natural environment and celebrate the culture and spirit of The Bahamas. Over the past year, Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, whose work includes the design of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, has spent extensive time with local artists and cultural experts in The Bahamas. Together, they have explored arts and cultural sites across New Providence and Eleuthera, from Junkanoo shacks to noted art galleries. Kevin Cooper, a master artist from Eleuthera and Antonius Roberts, a master artist from Nassau, are anchoring Disney’s efforts to work with the local creative community."

