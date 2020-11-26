Disney To Terminate 32,000 Workers In First Half Of 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses across the world, the Walt Disney Company or Disney is planning on increasing its layoffs to 32,000 workers as the theme park industry is subjected to long closures. In the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report published on November 25, the company revealed that it will terminate thousands of its workers in the first half of fiscal 2021 with most of these layoffs being from its parks, experiences and products divisions including the 28,000 workers that Disney announced in September.

Due to the global health crisis caused by the highly-infectious disease, Disney’s California-based theme parks have been shut down for long periods which has now forced the company to cut short its workforce. According to a CNBC report, as of October 3, the company had employed more than 203,000 people but its global workforce is shrunk with 80 per cent full-time workers and 20 per cent employees. Moreover, out of total Disney employees nearly 155,000 work partly at parks, experiences and products sector.

Disney’s revenue fell 61%

The impacted segment also includes Disney’s both domestic and international theme parks along with the resorts, cruise line and even merchandising. Just earlier this month, Disney had informed that the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its parks, experiences and products segment led to a loss of $2.4 billion in its income during the fiscal fourth quarter. The segment also witnessed a revenue fall by 61 per cent to $2.6 billion.

Even in the fiscal second quarter, Disney had reported a loss of $1 billion in its operating income due to the pandemic followed by income plunging by $3.5 billion in the fiscal third quarter. Due to surge in COVID-19 cases and promoting social distancing, all theme parks on California remain closed as the state guidelines restrict reopening until the COVID-19 cases in its counties fall below one per 100,000, a target which currently looks difficult to achieve. According to John Hopkins University tally, US has recorded more than 12.7 million cases with 262,283 deaths as of November 26.

