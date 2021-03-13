Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening Again Amid COVID-19, No New Date Announced

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, Disneyland Paris has announced postponing its re-opening date. The iconic theme park that has entertained and enthralled tourists and Disney enthusiasts since 1955 was supposed to re-open on April 2, 2021. However, no new date for reopening Disneyland has been announced.

Disneyland Paris reopening postponed

Disneyland Paris in a statement said, "due to prevailing conditions and travel restrictions across Europe, Disneyland Paris will not be able to reopen on April 2 as initially planned." Initially, Disneyland had announced reopening the park on February 13 but due to the COVID-19 virus, they had postponed it to April 2. Now, they have not announced any date for reopening it but have said that they hope to reopen it soon. "We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen soon, and we will share updates when possible," it said on its website's homepage. Disneyland, the eponymous theme park that has entertained and enthralled tourists and Disney enthusiasts since 1955, had become one of the very first corporate organisations that had taken the decision to turn their property into a COVID-19 Vaccination site.

Laying off employees from Disneyland

As all the theme parks will remain closed in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland had announced that they will be laying off more employees. It was recently stated in an official letter sent to the staff by Disneyland President Ken Potrock. The lay-off will include both hourly and salaried employees of Disneyland. However, the employees will be able to maintain their health insurance and other such benefits, reported news agency ANI. Talking about their COVID-19 jobs layoff, they further stated that they had already taken heart-wrenching action of laying off thousands of their employees. Disneyland had to layoff 28,000 employees and later the Governor released other strict guidelines for coronavirus which was highly criticised by the theme park authorities.

(Inputs from ANI)