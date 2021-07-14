Disneyland's Jungle Cruise Ride To Finally Reopen Sans Racially Insensitive Caricatures

It looks like Disney is finally ready to reopen the Jungle Cruise ride without the racially offensive caricatures after years of chastising for its problematic representation of Indigenous people.

The Disneyland Corporation announced it will reevaluate the Jungle Cruise in January. The skipper entertained the visitors by saying jokes as he ferried them along the river.

The "natives" were previously depicted as primitive and dangerous. In a release issued today, Carmen Smith, executive vice president of artistic development and inclusive approaches at Walt Disney Imagineering, said, "We have a duty to ensure that the experiences we create and the tales we share reflect voices and perspectives from around the world."

Disneyland reportedly plans to launch its journey on July 16 starting at Disneyland. The most recent version of the trip is due for completion this summer at Disney World in Florida.

The news comes ahead of the July 28 release of a film based on Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's "Jungle Cruise."

A new world and new people have been introduced to this journey, said the company. This includes, for example, a safari party stuck in a tree.

What are the improvements?

The changes were announced in January, following backlash related to the attraction's representation of Indigenous people. Disney Parks said the new experience would "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

In response, an animatronic-filled attraction with joke-telling boat skippers has been devised, with a new plot that is more inclusive and less racially insensitive.

Trader Sam and his shrunken head have been stripped from the seven-minute journey, including tribal dancers and a war party brandishing spears. Sam is still a trader, but his face isn't visible in the current edition. He now deals with objects left behind by imaginary guests on their excursions.