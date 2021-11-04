Last Updated:

Diwali 2021: Nations Across World Mark Festival Of Lights With Power-packed Performances

Diwali, which is also known as the festival of lights, is not just celebrated across India, but all over the world with the same pomp and grandeur.

Bhavya Sukheja
Diwali celebrations around the world
Diwali is not just celebrated across India, but all over the world with the same pomp and grandeur. Following the footsteps of the tradition, Indian embassies across the globe celebrated the occasion.

Diwali celebrations around the world
The festive vibes in Dubai began with power-packed performances by well-known UAE-based artists. Marking the occasion, ongoing Expo2020 also saw "drumbeats from different regions of India".  

Diwali celebrations around the world
The Indian embassy in Dubai also lit up for the Diwali celebrations. "Wishing everyone a safe, happy and prosperous Diwali," tweeted the official page of India in Dubai. 

Diwali celebrations around the world
India in Argentina also marked the festival of lights by lighting diyas. The Indian embassy in Argentina also celebrated the 6th Ayurveda Day. 

Diwali celebrations around the world
It is to mention that Diwali is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety as it marks the return of Hindu Lord Rama to Ayodhya in northern India after he defeated Ravana. 

Diwali celebrations around the world
From oil lamps to LEDs, all lights are lit in celebration. Families and friends visit and exchange gifts and their gatherings are encompassed by a backdrop of warm, glowing light. 

Diwali celebrations around the world
Team Sri Lanka, on the other hand, performed at 'Deepotsav 2021' in Ayodhya, UP. The High Commission wrote, "May the festival of lights brighten up the lives of all with more joy and happiness."

Diwali celebrations around the world
"On this day that celebrates the festival of light, everyone's life, ‍let there be more light in the rule," it added. 

Diwali celebrations around the world
Further, to mark the festival, India in Ireland also organised a small event for the Indian community. Ambassador (Designate) Akhilesh Mishra attended Parkside Diwali Celebrations.

Diwali celebrations around the world
Australian iconic Telstra Tower was also lit in colourful shades in a bid to mark the festival of lights. 

