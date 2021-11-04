Diwali 2021: Nations Across World Mark Festival Of Lights With Power-packed Performances

Quick links:
Diwali is not just celebrated across India, but all over the world with the same pomp and grandeur. Following the footsteps of the tradition, Indian embassies across the globe celebrated the occasion.
The festive vibes in Dubai began with power-packed performances by well-known UAE-based artists. Marking the occasion, ongoing Expo2020 also saw "drumbeats from different regions of India".
The Indian embassy in Dubai also lit up for the Diwali celebrations. "Wishing everyone a safe, happy and prosperous Diwali," tweeted the official page of India in Dubai.
India in Argentina also marked the festival of lights by lighting diyas. The Indian embassy in Argentina also celebrated the 6th Ayurveda Day.
It is to mention that Diwali is celebrated with great fervour and gaiety as it marks the return of Hindu Lord Rama to Ayodhya in northern India after he defeated Ravana.
From oil lamps to LEDs, all lights are lit in celebration. Families and friends visit and exchange gifts and their gatherings are encompassed by a backdrop of warm, glowing light.
Team Sri Lanka, on the other hand, performed at 'Deepotsav 2021' in Ayodhya, UP. The High Commission wrote, "May the festival of lights brighten up the lives of all with more joy and happiness."
"On this day that celebrates the festival of light, everyone's life, let there be more light in the rule," it added.
Further, to mark the festival, India in Ireland also organised a small event for the Indian community. Ambassador (Designate) Akhilesh Mishra attended Parkside Diwali Celebrations.