DJ D-Nice Hosts Virtual Dance Parties On His Instagram During Lockdown

Rest of the World News

Internet users shared his fantabulous performance on Twitter and the online community hoarded the post in large numbers thanking DJ D-Nice for sparking hope.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
DJ

Celebrity DJ D-Nice, named Derrick Jones, has become an online sensation by hosting virtual dance parties on his Instagram Live channel in an effort to lift spirits as people self-isolate due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Based on his recent posts, DJ D-Nice was spinning as early as last week and plans to keep the #ClubQuarantine party going for as long as the health crisis loomed over people, reports said. 

Some of the prominent personalities like Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Joe Biden, Ava DuVernay, and about 100,000 other club hoppers tuned in to his live virtual set while he was spinning the hits. 

“The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude,” D-Nice wrote on social media after finishing his virtual DJ set. He dubbed his party as Homeschool.

“Thanks to all of you that supported,” he wrote, gaining hoots and cheers of the party buffs from all across the globe online. 

Spinning live and loud

Internet users shared his fantabulous performance on Twitter and the online community hoarded the post in large numbers thanking DJ D-Nice for sparking hope and sharing good times in such hardship of global health emergency.

"It must be crazy to go from near non-stop campaigning to social distancing. Glad you are finding ways to have fun. Thank you to you and Mayor Pete for making a courageous run. Expecting good things from you in the future," wrote an excited user. "Omg it was so awesome, I wish I had found it earlier in the evening, I crashed at 1.30 am," wrote another.

First Published:
COMMENT
