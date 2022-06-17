Dmitry Medvedev Claims Biden's Short-sighted Policies Led To Losses For US Firms In Russia

In his latest remarks, Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Security Council's Deputy Chairman, has criticised US President Joe Biden's "short-sighted policies," which have resulted in losses for American businesses in Russia. Medvedev also recalled Biden's statement wherein the latter had said that he was deciding on sanctions against Russia as commander-in-chief, not as President. "Generally speaking, it is bad when two personalities dictate different wills to a person. This usually has the well-known medical name in psychiatry," the Russian leader stated on his Telegram channel.

Taking a dig at Biden's comment, Medvedev further stated that a large number of American and foreign corporations simply lost massive multibillion-dollar capacities in Russia as a result of the actions of "such a commander-in-chief, but not the President of the US." "And what's in return? Nothing. As there was healthy and not so healthy lemonade in Russia, so will it remain. Both dark and light. Only under a different brand. As there were burgers, so will they remain. Under a different name," Medvedev remarked, the TASS news agency reported.

Biden administration's irrational policies led to surge in fuel prices: Medvedev

The Russian Security Council's Deputy Chairman also stated that the Biden administration's irrational policies in the sphere of oil production and refining led to the surge in the price of gasoline. "But America has once again shown its determination to fight for democracy! The question is at what price," Medvedev pointed out. He also called Western sanctions "a declaration of economic war," stating Russia has the right to individual and collective defence. Notably, several Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia after it launched a full-fledged war on February 24.

West fears war would continue for years if Russia & Ukraine do not negotiate

It is pertinent to mention here that the ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 114 on Friday, June 17. Meanwhile, the US and Western officials have warned that if the two warring countries do not return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the war will drag on for years. According to North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) officials, there is little enthusiasm for negotiations on the Ukrainian side, owing to Russia's ruthless bombing campaign and numerous human rights violations, which have eroded public support for any concessions to Moscow.

Image: AP