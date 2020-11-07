DNA might replace barcodes to tag art, voter ballots: Study

Easy-to-remove barcodes and QR codes used to tag everything from T-shirts to car engines may soon be replaced by a tagging system based on DNA, the latest study has revealed. In the study published in journal Nature Communication, researchers from Microsoft and University of Washinton said that the “molecular tagging system” could help prevent anti-forgery events in future. Called 'Porcupine', the tagging scheme, is cost-effective and relies on a set of DNA strands.

"Instead of radio waves or printed lines, the Porcupine tagging scheme relies on a set of distinct DNA strands called molecular bits, or 'molbits' for short," the University of Washington said in a statement.

Explaining its functions, scientists said that to encode a particular ID, they would pair each digital; bit with a molbit. "If the digital bit is 1, we add its molbit to the tag, and if it's 0 we leave it out. Then we can dry it until it's ready to be decoded later," they explained.

Molecular tag

Once the item is tagged, it could further be stored or shipped further. Elaborating upon reactivation of particular tag, the researchers explained that in case, if a person wants to read a tag, then the molecular tag is rehydrated and read by a device called nanopore sequencer.

Credits: www.eurekalert.org

In a similar development earlier this year, Amazon has launched a biometric system that allows people to pay by using hand wave. The new system launched on September 29, is called Amazon One and uses Palm recognition technique for the purpose. In addition to using it for its own stores, the e-commerce company is also planning to sell it to other retailers including its rivals and using it to replace badge entries at stadium and offices.

Image: Pixabey