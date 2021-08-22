'Do Or Die': Afghan Commander In Andarab Rallies Forces To Fight Back Against Taliban

Commander Lutfullah, who is leading the Andarab resistance in Afghanistan, in a video accessed by Republic Media Network on Sunday, was seen delivering a special speech to his supporters to fight back against the Taliban. After the Taliban held children and women hostage, the resistance in Andarab took pace and the fuming residents of the district, with arms, started moving towards the valley in the Baglan province where the battle is going on.

In his speech, Commander Lutfullah asserted, "Either we do or die, but we will not let Taliban rule here." It is pertinent to note here that the people of Andarab do not have heavy weapons, and the weapons that they have in general are limited in numbers.

Things have been rather intense in Baghlan province after three districts - Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah were captured a couple of days back by the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

Taliban vs Northern alliance?

Earlier in the day, the Taliban had given an ultimatum of four hours to the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir. One of the members of the terrorist group, who is currently moving towards Panjshir, said,

"If they surrender, everything will be fine. Otherwise, we will punish." However, the resistant group is not ready to give up.

"We are ready to participate in both the defensive plan and the offensive plan," said the Commanders taking part in the resistance. They added, "If the Taliban come to Panjshir it will be their historical mistake."

It is pertinent to mention here that the Panjshir Valley is now Afghanistan's last remaining holdout against the Taliban. Panjshir is very close to the Baglan province, where the anti-Taliban National Resistance Front recaptured the Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah districts.

Taliban meet Ahmad Massoud

Taliban representatives have been meeting Ahmad Massoud in order to talk him into ending the resistance. However, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud has time and again asserted that the word 'surrendering' is not in his vocabulary.

"If anyone by any name would want to attack our homes, our land, and our freedom, just like the National Hero-Ahmad Shah Massoud and other Mujahedeen, we as well are ready to give away our lives and die but will not give away our land and our dignity," Massoud had said. He insisted that the resistance would continue 'no matter what'.